PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 9.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $225,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

