PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,608 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 7.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.32% of PepsiCo worth $607,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.67. 172,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

