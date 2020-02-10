Peter Thiel Sells 53,602 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

