Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Panmure Gordon cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.12) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

