Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

