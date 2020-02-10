Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $37.80. 9,453,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

