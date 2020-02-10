Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,808.99 or 0.99687606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

