Phibro Animal Health Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – G.Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.03. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 781,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 264,681 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 214,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

