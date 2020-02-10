Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.75. 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,974. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.