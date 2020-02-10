Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

