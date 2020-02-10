Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

