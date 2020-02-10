Pi Financial Analysts Give Shopify (TSE:SHOP) a C$590.00 Price Target

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been given a C$590.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded up C$13.30 on Monday, reaching C$650.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,600. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$212.82 and a 52-week high of C$657.64. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -567.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$572.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$479.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 11.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,061,266.31. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129 over the last three months.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

