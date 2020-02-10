Pi Financial Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) to Neutral

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.07. 6,501,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,146. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

