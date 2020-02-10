Pillar (PLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,420.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $1,420.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

