Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

PXD stock opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

