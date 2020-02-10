Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $136.85. 12,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

