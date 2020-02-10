Piper Sandler Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

