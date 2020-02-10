Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.