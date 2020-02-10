Piper Sandler Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

HP stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.