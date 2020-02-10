Piper Sandler Comments on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.