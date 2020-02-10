Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

PMT stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 195,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

