Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2020 earnings at $18.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.89.

NYSE:CI opened at $208.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.95. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

