Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

