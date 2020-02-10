Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iRobot in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.