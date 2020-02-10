Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

