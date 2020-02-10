Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARWR. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

