Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Carlyle Group LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 560.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,193 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

