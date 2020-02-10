PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. PIVX has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003914 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011919 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 178.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Graviex, Bittrex, Coinbe, BiteBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

