Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains GP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.91 per share for the year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plains GP by 5,977.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Plains GP by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.