Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

