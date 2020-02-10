PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $124,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.