POA Network Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.