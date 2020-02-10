Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $5,187,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

