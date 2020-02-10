PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of PolyOne worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POL opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

