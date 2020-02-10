PonziCoin Market Cap Tops $1,186.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 60.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $1,186.00 and $219.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded 63.9% lower against the US dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.