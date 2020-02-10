POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $726,323.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and LBank. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $726,323.00 and $11,286.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bilaxy, GDAC, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

