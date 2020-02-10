Populous 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Populous has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, HitBTC and DragonEX. Populous has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and $3.95 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

