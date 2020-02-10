POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 491.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

