Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 47,374 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22.

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

