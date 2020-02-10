Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $426,040.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $426,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POWI stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.65. 495,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,108. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

