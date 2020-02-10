PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given $10.56 Average Target Price by Brokerages

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.56 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PowerFleet an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWFL. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

