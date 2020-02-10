PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 282.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in PPL by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in PPL by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,622. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

