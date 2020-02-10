PressOne (PRS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,120.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $52,120.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

