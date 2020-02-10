Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 44,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97 and a beta of -0.57.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

