Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,967 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,967 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $141.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

