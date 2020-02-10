PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $149.20 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $149.20 million and $1.02 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

