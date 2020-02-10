Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane Sells 7,500 Shares

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 184,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,697. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

