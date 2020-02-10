Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $562,839.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00010587 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $562,839.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

