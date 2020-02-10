Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

