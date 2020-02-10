Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 54.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prothena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

